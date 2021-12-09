The Senate voted 29-4 to approve the House version of the massive income tax cut bill which provides most benefits to the wealthy. Though it was foreordained, that left the legislation needing only the governor’s signature to become law.

The governor held a celebratory bill signing at 1:30 p.m. today in the Capitol rotunda. He said it will make a difference for all Arkansans. He touted the $60 credit for the working poor and an elimination of taxes for the very lowest wage-earners. He noted a handful of Democrats supported the legislation. He also said the legislation was responsible and showed taxes could be cut without sacrificing services. Outnumbered critics see it differently. Hutchinson, in response to a question, said it was “poor form” for critics to diminish a tax cut because it was small. He said working poor, though getting only pennies a day, was a bigger percentage tax cut than that received by the rich. And he said it was helpful and a “meaningful difference.” He rejected the argument the money should be spent on services. “We ought to give more people more control over their money,” rather than in more government programs. He said this doesn’t foster work.

Four Democrats — Chesterfield, Elliott, Leding and Tucker — voted no as they did yesterday on the identical Senate version or the bill. Sen. Jim Hendren wasn’t present for the vote, but he supported the tax cut yesterday. It will eventually cut state revenue by $500 million (or more, according to an independent analysis) when fully phased in by January 2025.

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy says the cut will put an average of $10,000 extra a year in the pockets of the 15,000 in the top 1 percent of taxpayers, making $500,000 or more a year. 73 percent of the tax cut will go to the top 20 percent.

The working poor were thrown a bone worth up to 17 cents a day in the form of a tax credit, which may not exceed taxes paid. But many Republicans opposed even this pittance, arguing the legislature had done enough for poor people. The bill provides:

There was no debate on the bill in the Senate this morning. Sen. Jonathan Dismang, a sponsor, defended the cut for national corporations, whose benefits will accrue to shareholders, many if not most of whom aren’t in Arkansas. He said those companies often employ many people in the state and he listed a number of them in his White County. Note that those companies located here at the higher tax rate and many already benefit from accounting procedures that reduce liability for profits earned in Arkansas.

The House later completed action on the same legislation.

The Senate moved then to other mostly non-controversial items remaining on the governor’s call, all but one House versions of bills the Senate had already approved. The biggest is part of a taxpayer handout package worth $170 million to Big River/U.S. Steel to expand its steelmaking operation in Mississippi County. There was some resistance in the Senate to House-originated legislation to allow both the House and Senate to hire a security officer with statewide law enforcement powers. The House has hired a retired FBI agent for this purpose.

Senators objected to giving statewide enforcement powers to someone who might not be certified as a law enforcement officer. The House says it will correct this omission of such a requirement in future legislation. The bill passed, needing 18 votes, but fell short of the two-thirds vote needed for the bill to take effect immediately.

UPDATE: Sen. Bill Sample, sponsor of the security officer bill, moved for a revote on the emergency clause and got the minimum required.

UPDATE: Arkansas Advocates for Chiildren and Families, which had opposed the tax cut in committee testimony, issued a statement on the outcome:

AACF is extremely disappointed in today’s decision by the Arkansas Legislature to approve a more than half-a-billion income tax cut that will disproportionately benefit the wealthy and profitable corporations. Arkansans are still hurting from the pandemic, especially families with low incomes. We should be investing in our communities by hiring caseworkers for the underfunded foster care system, helping the thousands of Arkansans who have been waiting for home and community-based care for years, helping Arkansans afford the childcare they need to be able to get back to work, making sure Arkansas workers have the skills to compete in a global economy, and so much more.

The Advocates had something to be thankful for. The legislature went home without taking up anti-equity bills from Rep. Mark Lowery and Sen. Trent Garner to stifle discussion of racism in America.

The tax cut, by the way, went deeper than the governor had originally proposed, with a push from the House to move the top bracket down to 4.9 percent from Hutchinson’s target of 5.3 percent. A growing surplus, helped by federal money, provided some cushion.

Politics could be at play here. Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders opened her campaign by talking of ending the income tax. The three-year phase-in of the tax cut, with required maintenance of a reserve fund, will serve as a brake on any immediate efforts to further cut the income tax should she take office in January 2023.