BREAKING: A jury just found former reality TV star Josh Duggar guilty on two charges of child pornography. https://t.co/7sl7oIsoPL#JoshDuggar #DuggarTrial pic.twitter.com/8QiVBllpXL — 4029news (@4029news) December 9, 2021



40/29 reports that a jury has convicted former reality TV star Josh Duggar of downloading and possessing images of child sexual abuse. Images were of children aged 18 months to 12 years old.

The jury began deliberating shortly after noon Wednesday and resumed deliberations about 8:30 a.m. this morning.

The images were found on Duggar’s computer at his used car lot. His attorneys argued they could have been put there by someone else. The prosecution said computer and phone information showed Duggar was the only person present at the car lot office when images were downloaded.

I’d expect Duggar will appeal. One point will be the judge’s approval of testimony pertaining to Duggar’s admission of molesting children to a family friend some years ago. Duggar wasn’t charged with any offenses then. The judge allowed the testimony.

“The child pornography victims in this case are approximately the same ages as the victims of defendant’s hands-on child-molestation offenses,” Brooks’ order said. “Accordingly, the prior act evidence is probative of defendant’s sexual interest in underage children and his propensity for exploiting young girls.”

Duggar was taken into custody after the verdict. A sentencing hearing will be held in four months. The maximum sentence is 20 years.

40/29 gave this account of events after the verdict:

After the verdict was read, Josh Duggar was handcuffed and immediately taken into custody in the courtroom. He was crying as he spoke to his wife on the way out. He was heard saying “I love you.” Other family members left court quietly soon after.

People magazine reported this reaction from the prosecution:

Outside the courthouse, authorities celebrated the guilty verdicts. “A child predator has been brought to justice,” said Homeland Security’s resident agent-in-charge, Billy Riggins.