Kind of a weird day in terms of crime and Little Rock. Whether it’s on the rise or not, it’s getting attention. And it makes people nervous.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey gave a brief news conference in which he said police and federal marshals had arrested 11 suspects on 23 charges including assault and domestic battery, in the last week. He also said police had joined fire department and code enforcement people in arrests of five people at an apartment complex. He offered few details. He took three questions and concluded the event. You can watch it here.

The event is an ongoing effort to persuade the public LRPD is going after violent crime. Humphrey said he was pleased to say the arrests made in “Operation Grinch” were made without the use of force. And he said two recent arrests might have contributed to a monthly drop in the number of robberies.

Message: The police are going after the bad guys and arresting them without firing a shot.

News: Shots fired today near the Pulaski County courthouse.

More news: Reports of fights and perhaps the presence of a gun at Parkview Magnet High School. A school district spokesman quotes the principal as being insistent that there was no gun on campus. A parent says the lunchroom dispute sent some students heading for exits. In this day and time, you can understand.

The chief, by the way, urged people to enjoy the Christmas holidays. He warned, however, that the majority of violent crimes come during the time when friends and family come together.

Have yourself a merry, folks. Easy on the nog. And check your firearms if possible.