Little Rock School District Supt. Mike Poore will retired at the end of the school year, he announced at tonight’s LRSD Board meeting.

Poore, who often grew emotional while reading his retirement letter, said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Advertisement

“I’m not running from this school district, but, instead, running to my family,” he said, noting that he wanted to spend time with his grandchild, adult children, parents and wife.

He promised to work with the board to ensure a smooth transition with his replacement.

Advertisement

Board President Vicki Hatter praised Poore for his resiliency. “Thank you for constantly withstanding the pressure and getting better and better and creating things,” she said.

The school board awarded Poore a 15% raise last month, bringing his salary to $270,000. The Arkansas Association of School Administrators named him superintendent of the year in 2021.

Advertisement

Poore, 60, has led the 21,000-student district since 2016. By the time he retires, I believe he’ll be the LRSD’s longest-serving superintendent in almost 50 years. He arrived in 2016, one year into the state takeover, hired by Education Secretary Johnny Key to replace Baker Kurrus, who Key fired after Kurrus noted that the state’s approval of a massive expansion of charter schools was unfair to the LRSD. That Poore came from Waltonland as leader of the Bentonville School District made him initially suspect in the minds of many LRSD advocates, but he quickly won over skeptics with his tireless boosterism and steady leadership.

His tenure has been marked by crisis and strife. Until 2020, the district was under state control, which required Poore to work with and appease the State Board of Education, Key and other state officials while also keeping the rightly aggrieved LRSD school community moving forward. The end of nearly $40 million in annual desegregation payments in 2018, coupled with declining enrollment, meant that, from almost the moment he got the job, Poore had a tricky budget to manage. He had to oversee the closing of Wilson and Franklin elementary schools, a painful process for those communities. That was the low point of a building plan to “right size” the district. The high point was the completion in 2020 of the 400,000-square-foot Little Rock Southwest High, the first high school built by the district in more than 50 years. Coming soon are a new K-8 in the former home of McClellan High School and a new West Little Rock High School, thanks to a millage extension Poore and the school board successfully pushed for this year.

The district appeared ready to blow in 2019 thanks to a malicious State Board and the threat of never-ending state control. As those tensions began to dissipate, and Poore perhaps thought the normal complications of running a large urban school district might be on the horizon, the coronavirus took hold. Like other districts, the LRSD was caught flat-footed in several areas, especially in terms of online instruction. But Poore showed strong leadership in opening up LRSD schools to care for the children of health workers and for working with a host of partners in a hugely successful feeding program.

There have been growing pains, but Poore and the elected school board members, who took office in December 2020, have worked well together.

Advertisement

“For six years you have had to really prove yourself over and over and over again,” board member Ali Noland told Poore in November after voting to grant him a raise, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. “We are to the point where people who were detractors initially have come out publicly and said, ‘This is the best superintendent I’ve ever seen in Little Rock.’ I personally thank you very much.”