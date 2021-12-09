The state Racing Commission did a bit of business Saturday that’s a commentary on the success of the Quapaw tribe’s Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff.

Scott Hardin, the spokesman for the Department of Finance and Administration, said:

“Under the rules, the Racing Commission must be informed of any change in the source of funding for the state’s licensed casinos. As required, Saracen informed the Commission of plan to refinance. Based on the Pine Bluff property’s performance (outperforming all projections), Saracen had the ability to secure a substantially lower interest rate, which will save roughly $30 million annually. The Commission had a brief discussion and indicated full support. That was followed by a unanimous vote to allow Saracen to proceed with the refinance.”

The refinancing of $275 million in debt and a $100 million line of credit will reduce the interest rate from 13 percent to about 3 percent with a lending group led by Wells Fargo. The casino opened an annex in 2019 and a bigger casino a little more than a year ago.

The refinancing was helped by recent improvement in the credit rating of the owner, Saracen Development LLC, by both the Moody’s and Standard and Poor financial rating services. Quapaw Nation Business Committee Chairman Joseph Tali Byrd commented on that in October:

“Moody’s and S&P based their decisions on factors like our handling of the covid-19 crisis, the financial solvency of our business and our superiority in the Arkansas gaming market. This rating upgrade and the confidence it represents serves Quapaw Nation citizens well, along with the citizens of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. This is fantastic news as we continue to strengthen our partnerships within the community.”

The news has now also contributed to the casino’s bottom line.