With completion of the special session agenda, Sen. Jason Rapert made a motion to extend the special session for 15 days to take up a Texas-style bill to further ban abortion in Arkansas by vigilante enforcement by a private citizen complaint.

Senate President Jimmy Hickey moved to derail Rapert’s motion with a substitute motion to adjourn the Senate. Rapert objected to hearing Hickey’s motion first. But Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin said Hickey’s motion would take precedence. Where Rapert’s motion required a two-thirds vote, Hickey’s motion required only a majority of those voting.

Hickey said approval of Rapert’s motion would open the session to other topics in addition to anti-abortion legislation. He said an appropriation bill to pay for the extra days would also be necessary and require a 75 percent vote. Hickey said he wouldn’t vote for it.

Sens. Alan Clark and Bob Ballinger spoke against the motion to adjourn, with Ballinger pleading for action on abortion bill because people from Texas are coming to a Little Rock abortion provider to “kill babies.” People back home want legislators to stop this, he said.

Rapert said Texas’ “new tool” — a civil cause of action — wasn’t available when the legislature earlier this year passed a total abortion ban that has been enjoined by a federal court. Federal courts are considering a challenge to the Texas law and the governor has said the legislature should wait on the outcome of that case before moving forward with more anti-abortion legislation. He signed the abortion ban, while acknowledging it’s unconstitutional under current court precedent. The ban got 27 votes in the Senate earlier this year.

Hickey prevailed.

The House has similar efforts to extend the session on its calendar, are moot now. Anti-abortion legislation and legislation to inhibit discussion of racial issues in schools and state agencies have been filed.

Approval of both houses of the legislature is required to extend the special session for other business.

UPDATE: The House subsequently voted to adjourn as well, but not before an unsuccessful effort by Rep. Mary Bentley to extend the session for her effort to adopt Texas-style vigilante anti-abortion enforcement. The House vote to adjourn: