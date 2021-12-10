The events were all connected by a Gen Z-fueled conspiracy theory, which posits that birds don’t exist and are really drone replicas installed by the U.S. government to spy on Americans. Hundreds of thousands of young people have joined the movement, wearing Birds Aren’t Real T-shirts, swarming rallies and spreading the slogan. It might smack of QAnon, the conspiracy theory that the world is controlled by an elite cabal of child-trafficking Democrats. Except that the creator of Birds Aren’t Real and the movement’s followers are in on a joke: They know that birds are, in fact, real and that their theory is made up. What Birds Aren’t Real truly is, they say, is a parody social movement with a purpose. In a post-truth world dominated by online conspiracy theories, young people have coalesced around the effort to thumb their nose at, fight and poke fun at misinformation. It’s Gen Z’s attempt to upend the rabbit hole with absurdism.

Oops, I’ve buried the reason for a mention here. McIndoe spent some of his early years being home-schooled in rural Arkansas and is a 2016 UA dropout. He conceived his parody after moving to Memphis.

A flyer he created took off. He hired an actor to portray a CIA agent on TikTok. He spread more stuff on Instagram videos. He developed a line of Birds Aren’t Real merchandise that supports him.

He sees the movement as a force for good. Check it out.