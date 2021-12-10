The news continues to run in the wrong direction on COVID-19 in Arkansas.

For one thing, the hospitalization situation worsened again.

Advertisement

Number hospitalized: 471, up from 460 yesterday, with 208 in ICU (up from 192) and 98 on ventilators (up from 95). The number in the hospital is the highest it’s been in about two months.

Other numbers also are not hopeful:

Advertisement

Total cases: 537,461, or an increase of 1,093 from Thursday.

Active cases: 8,396, an increase of 434 from Thursday.

Advertisement

Deaths: 8,831, or 21 more.

Vaccinations: Almost 11,000 more doses, but these continue to run heavily toward booster shots, rather than first-time inoculations, UPDATE: Today’s numbers show half the shots were boosters. About 3,100 were first-time vaccinations.