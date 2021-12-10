Josh Duggar, convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Fayetteville of two felony child porn charges and facing a long prison term, managed a smile when the Washington County Detention Center booked him. Conviction on such charges requires immediate detention. He’d been confined to a friend’s home leading up to the trial.

More Duggar news from People magazine, which has provided extensive coverage owing to the Duggar family’s reality TV stardom:

REACTION: People notes that Duggar will appeal. It quotes a cousin, Amy Duggar King, praising the jury’s decision to convict. Duggar’s sister Jill (one of 19 Duggar children) and her husband Derick Dillard issued a statement that said, according to People, “This trial has felt more like a funeral.”

The pair expressed the feeling that they “have been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court. After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt.”

THE PARENTS: Duggar’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, a Republican candidate for state Senate,and his mother Michelle posted a statement on the family website.

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, have sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material],” the couple said in a statement posted to their family website.