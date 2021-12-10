The vigilante-enforced Texas abortion ban remains in effect as far as the U.S. Supreme Court is concerned.

It did rule today, 8-1, to allow a challenge to continue by abortion providers, but not to stop enforcement of the law. Any efforts to protect abortion rights may soon be moot thanks to this same Republican-dominated court when it decides the challenge of a Mississippi abortion ban. The court also dismissed a Biden administration challenge of the Texas law. Justice Clarence Thomas would have dismissed everything.

Advertisement

One piece of good news: A state judge in Texas has ruled the ban violates the Texas Constitution, but he did not block its enforcement. That case offers a potential way forward should Arkansas eventually adopt a copycat law, as many legislators want to do.

Judge David Peeples ruled Texas courts should not enforce the law’s use of lawsuits to delegate authority. From the Washington Post report:

Advertisement

The law’s teeth, a $10,000 award to be paid by the defendant for any successful lawsuit brought against an abortion provider, is unconstitutional for several reasons, according to the judge: Authority would be in the hands of private citizens, including people unaffected by abortions who cannot take money from a person who hasn’t harmed them in any way. The lawsuits stemming from the ban would also subvert due process, Peeples wrote.

it’s a small victory. Those seeking to strip women of medical autonomy have been playing the long game with unlimited funds and Republican Party allegiance for years. They smell total victory. It’s hard not to fear they are correct.

UPDATE: Important dissent from Justice Sotomayor. The Supreme Court is allowing state nullification of something it doesn’t like. It’s not just about abortion. Imagine what the Arkansas legislature would nullify if it could. Even Chief Justice Roberts called it nullification.