CNN’s bromance with Gov. Hutchinson continues. He’ll be on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning for the umpteenth time. They’ll cheer our abysmal showing on COVID-19 and the whopping tax cut for the rich, I’d guess. Perhaps he can also knock President Biden’s booming economy.

Here’s another one you don’t want to record on your Roku:

The right-wing propaganda channel Newsmax (its CEO is Chris Ruddy of Vince Foster murder theory fame) has a Christmas special hosted by the Rev.-former-Gov. Mike Huckabee at 8 p.m. Wednesday. He’ll be joined, from Mar a Lago, by that exemplar of the spirit of Christmas, Donald Trump. Not to mention Trump’s former liar-in-chief, daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Says Newsmax:

The Newsmax TV holiday special looks at the true meaning of Christmas for Americans – even as cultural elites declare war on the nation’s founding Judeo-Christian values.

If anyone’s waging war on such values, Trump’s Blitzkrieg of immorality, dishonesty and cruelty is near victory.

Joining the Huckster are other such worthies as Ben Carson, Jon Voigt, Ted Cruz, Benjamin Netanyahu, Rita Cosby, Joe Namath and Gary Player.

I think I’ll leave my Christmas special viewing to Charlie Brown.