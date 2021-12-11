News from Pulaski sheriff’s office:

On December 10, 2021 at approximately 10pm, a Deputy working off duty at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock had completed his shift and left the premises. The Deputy was contacted on the telephone by management of the movie theater advising that a subject was attacking employees. When the deputy returned, he located several employees and a subject fighting. The deputy attempted to place the subject into custody and a struggle ensued. The subject was placed into custody. Medical personnel were called to the scene to check on the subject and the deputy. While medical personnel were evaluating the subject, he went into medical distress and was transported to Baptist Hospital in Little Rock. While at the hospital, the subject was pronounced dead. The deceased was Terence Caffey, 30, of Little Rock. The Criminal Investigation Division and the Professional Standards Unit of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this incident. The employees involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave.