Reports this morning say one person was killed and five injured when a tornado ripped the Monette Manor Nursing Home at Monette in Craighead County. Another person was killed when a tornado destroyed a Dollar General in Leachville in Mississippi County as well as other structures.

The damage was part of a storm system that rolled on to Tennessee and beyond.

The nursing home housed some 90 residents and staff. They were removed to local hospitals.

Governor Hutchinson has announced a visit to the storm-damaged area this morning.

Update: Farther north the damage was catastrophic, with 70 or more dead in Kentucky, many killed at a candle factory.