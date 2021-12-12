As predicted here yesterday, Governor Hutchinson used his now-regular appearance on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday gasbaggery to bash President Biden.

He was asked by Dana Bash: Does President Biden deserve credit for a long list of positive economic signs? Wages up. Retail sales up. GDP up. Jobless claims down.

Asa first ignored that question, jumping instead (finally he allowed he could try to take credit), but he jumped to put global supply chain problems and gas prices “at his feet.” He finally said, when pressed, Biden could “try to take credit.” Of course, he bashed Biden, better than pointing fingers at contributors to problems in his own party.

Republicans’ friends in the Middle East could work some on that gas issue, for example. As for the supply chain, a worldwide product of the pandemic? He offered no specific ideas beyond saying the president could control inflationary pressures. He downplayed the pandemic as the cause of problems and touted Arkansas’s great economic performance (helped by zillions in federal aid largely fought by Arkansas Republicans)

UPDATE: And then, Hutchinson showed his usual disdain for facts when CNN staged a mini-debate between him and New York Mayor Bill De Blasio on vaccine mandates. From the transcript:

We’re going to try something new on STATE OF THE UNION today. Here to debate whether vaccine mandates are the best way to end this pandemic, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. First of all, we should both note that you both agree that the vaccines are safe and effective. You have both gotten them. You have repeatedly urged Americans to go get vaccinated, where you disagree, on whether or not the government should mandate them. So, let’s start this debate by me asking you, Governor Hutchinson, and then you two can just engage each other. New York City has sweeping mandates for workers and businesses, and it might sound too sweeping for some people, but 71 percent of residents of New York City are fully vaccinated. Arkansas has no mandates, and only 50 percent of your residents are fully vaccinated. Does that not show, Governor Hutchinson, that vaccine mandates work? HUTCHINSON: Well, I don’t believe it does. First of all, put it in historical perspective that never in the history of our country has government mandated the private sector to require vaccinations. It’s generally been left up to the states and localities. But it has been looked at as an education effort in our school systems. To put this into the businesses does a number of things. One, it hardens resistance. That’s what we see in Arkansas, but I think across the country. Secondly, the courts have struck it down. By and large, the president’s mandate — these mandates are unconstitutional overreaches, and the courts are looking at in that fashion. [09:20:02] It’s a little bit closer case when it comes to a city, because that’s the government closest to the people. But if you’re looking at a million employees, and you get a 90 percent vaccination rate, you still have 10 percent, which is 100,000 workers. And whenever the businesses are struggling with workers, our service providers, they’re providing for their family, you don’t need to add 100,000 to the unemployed list. And that would hurt us in trying to do our recovery, provide the services we need, already struggling. Even in the health care industry, if you put that mandate in, you’re going to lose some health care workers as well. So that’s the reasons — part of the reasons that we oppose those mandates.

De Blasio got to the point more persuasively.

Omicron is here. It’s all over the country. This variant moves fast. We have to move faster. And I will tell you what I hear from our business community, that their greatest fear is shutdowns. Their greatest fear is going back to where we were in 2020, to restrictions, to people losing their livelihood. You mentioned unemployment. The greatest threat to employment right now is that the Omicron variant and the cold winter months are going to supercharge COVID and take us backwards. So, I’m going to argue to you that mandates work, and it’s time. Since I have put mandates in place in New York City starting in August, we have seen over a million more doses, 71 percent of our people fully vaccinated. A lot of those people made the decision because the mandate was there. And it was the thing that moved them. And it’s keeping people alive. So, I do agree with you we have to take all the factors into account, but we have proven that mandates work. And now we’re up against a new enemy with this new variant. We have got to have a strategy to fight back.

Hutchinson said New York was, well, different because of its population density. And he agreed more vaccinations are better, but said mandates are dividing the country. My thought: Maybe it is vaccine resisters who are dividing the country, enabled by politicians who won’t lead. We don’t have any mandates in Arkansas and we have a low vaccination rate, high COVID rate and high death rate. I felt a lot safer in New York City last week.

What De Blasio said:

Governor, this is my fear. We thought several times we’re going to leave the COVID era behind. We could leave it behind in 2022 if we truly focus on vaccination and put the tough mandates in place to make sure we turn the corner. If we don’t, here’s what I fear. We go back to lockdowns, restrictions, we lose another year. And I can tell you, for a lot of businesses, small business owners I have talked to, mom-and-pop stores, they can’t afford to lose another year. So that’s the economic side. On the human side — and I’m representing a city that has lost tens of thousands of our fellow residents, people I — when you talk to someone that lost a grandparent, a father, a mother, it brings home we have got to stop this thing now. And I will tell you, and I will challenge you respectfully on this point, look at what mandates have allowed us to achieve. Our schools are safe. Our restaurants are thriving, Broadway is back, because people go in there and they know they’re safe, everyone’s vaccinated. And it’s actually kept them thriving, while keeping the COVID levels low here. Why wouldn’t we want that for everyone?

There’s more back-and-forth. But it’s laissez-faire Asa versus the obvious benefits of New York policies in increasing vaccination rates to 71 percent of all residents and more than 90 percent of public workers. Asa continued to harp on the loss of health care workers if they were made to present less of a danger to the people they work with by being required to get a shot. The debate was a KO for De Blasio in my book.

Hutchinson also tallked about how advance warning and moving residents into hallways likely saved lives at the Monette nursing home when a tornado destroyed it Friday night.