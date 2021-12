Little Rock police say a 14-year-old male was killed and a 13-year-old male is in custody following a shooting about 4:40 p.m. Friday at 3412 Pine Cone Drive in Southwest Little Rock.

The victim died at the scene, where there were two other juvenile witnesses. Detectives contacted the suspect, who was with a parent or guardian when he was arrested. He was charged with manslaughter and possession of a handgun.

The police release doesn’t detail what led to the shooting.