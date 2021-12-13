The daily COVID count is not encouraging when it comes to those sick enough to be hospitalized.

The Arkansas Health Department reports the number hospitalized today at 510, a jump from 486 on Sunday, with 204 in ICU (down from 214) and 103 on ventilators (down from 108).

Other COVID numbers today, always a low day following the weekend:

Total cases: 538,701, an increase of 275 from Sunday.

Active cases: 7,388, a drop of 697 from Sunday.

Deaths: 8,865, an increase of 17.

Vaccinations: Another puny day, only about 2,800 doses, with fewer than 500 first shots. The Asa encouragement plan is really cooking.