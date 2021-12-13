The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied an emergency bid to block enforcement of New York’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The legal challenge was filed by a group of 20 doctors and nurses who argued that the state’s vaccine mandate violates the First Amendment to the Constitution because it fails to include a religious exemption.

There’s no opinion simply a brief order saying the request for an injunction was denied. Justices Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch would have granted it.

Sick people continue to be safer in New York than in Arkansas, particularly Arkansas state facilities. Some private facilities have enforced vaccine rules for health workers. They think it’s healthier. Imagine.