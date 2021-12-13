The Pulaski County Election Commission has issued this final tally on public comments on five proposals for redrawing election zones for the 15 seats on the Pulaski Quorum Court, the county’s governing body.

Overwhelming support emerged for Alternative 4A, a slight change in a map drawn by the Metroplan staff that tends to hew to existing court boundaries, one of the state objectives of redistricting.

Only seven commented in favor of Alternative 5, the Republican gerrymander that would throw six JPs into election contests and fracture Democratic zones by packing minorities to create other districts more likely to elect Republicans. Evelyn Gomez, a county Republican committee officer and former Election Commission chairman, submitted the map in the closing hours of a public comment period on the first proposals. She claims it is intended to increase minority representation, but African-Americans already account for six, or 40 percent, of the county body while making up 32 percent of the population. Her plan likely would remove current African-American members from the court by forcing them into election contests. The map also came with no demographic data on racial populations in the districts to verify her claimed positive impact on majority-minority districts. The three-member Commission, controlled by Republicans, will vote on the map at a meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

New comments since I last reported on response include one from Chris Burks, a lawyer, who notes the racial purpose cited by Gomez in her map. That violates the Voting Rights Act, he contended, as did several other commenters. As I mentioned before, I also submitted comment as a resident in opposition to Alternative 5 because of how it divides communities of interests, ignores geographical boundaries and demonstrates no positive impact on minority voters (a frequent theme of many of the latest comments.)