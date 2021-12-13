Rising meat prices are a big part of the inflation picture. But before you blame Joe Biden, you might look at the major meat producers that control the majority of the U.S. market, including Arkansas-based Tyson Foods.

From Reuters:

‘Four of the biggest meat-processing companies, using their market power in the highly consolidated U.S. market to drive up meat prices and underpay farmers, have tripled their own net profit margins since the pandemic started, White House economics advisers said.

Got that? Growers are struggling. Consumers are getting hammered. The meat monopoly? Doing fine.

Officials studied earnings statements from Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), the chicken producer and biggest U.S. meat company by sales; Brazil-based JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world’s biggest meatpacker; Brazilian beef producer Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA) which owns most of National Beef Packing Company (NBEEF.UL); and Seaboard Corp RIC (SEB.A). Those statements showed a 120% collective jump in their gross profits since the pandemic and a 500% increase in net income, the analysis shows. These companies recently announced $1 billion in new dividends and stock buybacks, on top of the more than $3 billion they paid to shareholders since the pandemic began.

The industry claims the White House is “cherry-picking” data. Easy pickings, looks like.