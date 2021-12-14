Circuit Judge Chip Welch has ordered the release of redacted information from the State Police file of the investigation of the murder of former Sen.Linda Collins.

Advertisement

The State Police is to provide the file shortly.

The Arkansas Times and others have long sought the information since the case was closed with a negotiated guilty plea by Collins’ one-time close friend, Rebecca O’Donnell , who fatally stabbed Collins after she apparently confronted O’Donnell about thefts of Collins’ property, including silver and gold coins that O’Donnell was found to have sold to metal dealers. O’Donnell is serving a 50-year sentence. A home video camera linked O’Donnell and a bloody knife to the death at Collins’ home in Pocahontas.

Advertisement

Right-wing conspiracy theorists, including Sen. Alan Clark, have speculated darkly about other motives for Collins’ death, including her supposed investigation of potential child abuse cases. They particularly sought information on Collins’ computer files.

The family had sued to prevent sweeping disclosure of the file because it included personal information from family members. Welch’s order, agreed to by the family, releases files from phones and computers as well as police investigative material including videos and crime scene photographs. Some of the voluminous files have not been reviewed or are otherwise not accessible and the process to attempt to review those files for release will continue. That material remains under a protective order. The judge set a status conference in February.

Advertisement

Earlier releases outlined the case against O’Donnell.

More to come as the material is reviewed.