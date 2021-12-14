The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Joseph Flaherty reported Monday that the Little Rock City Board next week would consider whether to renew legal insurance coverage with the Arkansas Municipal League.

The idea was brought up by Director Dean Kumpuris, still unhappy about the settlement struck by lawyers hired by the Municipal League in the lawsuit by the family of Bradley Blackshire, killed by Little Rock police. The Board learned of the settlement after the fact. The League is paying about $250,000 of a $300,000 settlement. The agreement also included policy changes for Little Rock police that didn’t sit well with several directors, though they ultimately went along.

Advertisement

Flaherty noted the renewal of the legal defense insurance would cost $488,284 a year.

I wondered about the cost-benefit analysis.

Advertisement

John Wilkerson, general counsel for the Municipal League, provided me with a five-year summary that I requested.

Since May 2016, we’ve spent $2,792,926.38 on Little Rock cases, and they’ve paid in $2,612,574 in premiums.

The payments would include legal fees and payments on claims. If the city were to hire outside counsel, claims costs would be the city’s responsibility. I’m seeking a further breakdown of legal fees and claims payments.