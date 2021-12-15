The Little Rock City Board had an agenda session Tuesday and it appears the idea of dropping the Arkansas Municipal League as legal insurance carrier is dead for the time being. There’s too little time to advertise for an alternative before a new year begins.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette coverage indicated there’s a clause that allows the city to drop the coverage, which costs almost a half-million a year (but returns more than the premiums cost most years) if it chooses another path.

More interesting, I think, was continued wrangling between Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and members of the city board.

You can watch it all at the YouTube link.

Lindsey Millar, who watched some of the meeting, reports that City Director Dean Kumpuris remarked that he wanted to delay approval of the mayor’s office of diversity and from next year’s budget so the board can have a policy discussion about what it does and perhaps provide guidance. He said he was unclear on the office’s work. The office, which has five employees, is described here on a city website.

There was discussion too about the growth in the mayor’s staff under Scott, including questions about the mayor’s proposal to add part-time positions, at $20 to $28 an hour and use of a city car, to provide outreach for the mayor’s initiatives and handle citizen calls. This came as City Directors B.J. Wyrick and Doris Wright spoke of the need to spend more money on public works and parks. Wyrick said she wanted to move public works from the mayor’s control.

More may develop later this week at a special meeting expected to be called to complete work on the city budget to avoid a meeting during Christmas week.

Coincidentally, I received today a list of new hires by the city since Jan. 1, 2020. Dozens were in the office of executive administration, essentially the mayor’s staff though he objects to use of that appellation.

Here’s the list.

PS: Here’s a partial list of settlements covered by Municipal League insurance in the last five years, not including the $250,000 paid to settle the lawsuit over Bradley Blackshire’s killing by police.

Additional costs, for a total of more than $2.5 million, came in paying attorney fees to defend the city.