CORRECTION: I screwed up numbers previously. The correct report:

Today’s numbers increase the surge upward and a scant turnout of first-time shot takers. The governor had to stretch for some positive spin:

Active cases increased, but they are slightly lower than last week. Our hospitalizations continue to remain at some of the highest levels since October. 87% of COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated. The best protection we have is the vaccine.

And a piece of COVID-related news for the needy:

The Department of Human Services (DHS) is pleased to announce the extension of the Arkansas Rent Relief Program: the program will continue aineccepting applications into 2022 as long as general rent relief funds are available. This is a change from previous guidance stating that the program would end on December 31, 2021

Another way of saying this is that the state has been inefficient in this and other relief programs. I expect more efficiency with the tax cut for millionaires.