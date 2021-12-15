Reality TV star Jim Bob Duggar, father of recently convicted Josh Duggar, finished a poor third in a special election for Senate District 7 to complete the term of Lance Eads who left the legislature to lobby full-time.

Colby Fulfer led the four-person Republican primary with 46.7 percent of the vote and will be in a runoff with Steve Unger, who got 31.7 percent of the vote. Duggar had 15.3 percent.

Lisa Parks easily won the Democratic nomination, with 84.2 percent of the vote over Derek Van Voast. Problem for Democrats: 858 votes were cast in the Democratic primary against 2,972 in the Republican primary in a district that has trended heavily Republican for years.

Potential problem for Colby Fulfer: His challenger might raise a question about Fulfer’s campaign finance report. Fulfer raised about $36,000 according to his pre-election report, with $20,000 of it a loan from Wilkins Homes Inc., Fulfer’s home building company. Is a loan from a private enterprise proper? The filing seems to anticipate only personal loans or from a financial institution. If use of a related corporate funder IS legal, the law might need a review. In theory, corporate contributions to political campaigns, except through PACs, are illegal. If a corporation can step up with front money for favored candidates, it seems to run afoul of the spirit of the law. Fulfer is the special interest candidate, in any case, with nearly half of his individual support from corporate PACs or lobbyists, including Eads.