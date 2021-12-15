Another apparent homicide was reported in North Little Rock. From the police department:

On December 14, 2021, at approximately 6:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue and Hazel Street in reference to a male running on Washington Avenue with a knife. Upon arrival to the area, officers located a

male subject lying in the roadway on Washington Avenue. The victim was suffering from at least one stab wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the scene and initiated a homicide investigation. The body was transported from the scene to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.