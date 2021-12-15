Pulaski County Election Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a new map of Quorum Court districts that looks a lot like the old one but incorporates suggestions from the public.

The vast majority of the 147 comments from Pulaski County residents favored option 4A, the map commissioners ultimately chose. In it, the neighborhoods of St. Charles and The Village at Wellington are combined into a single district for the first time, as residents from the area banded together to request.

“I tend to go with 4A myself because its districts are not changed that much compared to current districts, and it does take in all the comments from the first round,” Commissioner David Scott explained. Map 4A is based on one of four maps commissioners initially put out for public review, but it’s tweaked a bit based on public input.

There was some worry that Wednesday’s meeting might go a different direction, after a combative former commissioner jumped into the fray late in the process. But the map commissioners chose is not the one put forth by former Pulaski County Election Commission Chair Evelyn Gomez. Gomez’s map, which she threw into the mix during the first round of public comment, added an additional majority minority district, but didn’t follow the guidelines to base new districts off the boundaries of existing ones. Her wholesale rework of the current map drew three pairs of sitting Quorum Court members into districts together, meaning they would run against each other if they sought reelection. Three of the districts that would have been created in the Gomez map would be up for grabs, since no sitting Quorum Court member lives in them.

The two Republican commissioners voted to consider Gomez’s proposal anyway despite objections from Susan Inman, the lone Democrat, that it was too late. Adding new maps to the pot prompted commissioners to open up another public comment period.

The comments that came in for this second round heavily favored the 4A option, while 18 comments specifically criticized Gomez’s proposal.

Hat tip to Pulaski County Election Director Melinda Lemons and all the commissioners for posting the maps and public comments online for all to review and consider. Transparency and convenience make democracy so much easier.