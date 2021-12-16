You might remember when the Arkansas Blog wrote about two Springdale boys, aged 12 and 14, innocent of any wrongdoing, who was stopped at gunpoint in 2018, handcuffed and frisked before Springdale cops released them, realizing they weren’t involved in a recent incident in the neighborhood.

Federal Judge Timothy Brooks thought the boys had a case to take to trial against one Springdale officer, Lamont Marzolf. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals? No dice.

I learned today that the Institute for Justice has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case. It’s a long shot, but there’s an important point to be clarified: What constitutes an “arrest”? The 8th Circuit said it was “hazy.” It decided in a 2-1 decision that handcuffing and other elements of the Springdale stop didn’t meet the standard of a 4th Amendment violation. Also: the Institute asks, how far may “stop and frisk” tactics go? Can it become “stop, frisk, handcuff, and detain at gunpoint”?

The Institute for Justice recounts the case of Haden and Weston Young:

The boys’ mom, Casondra “Cassi” Pollreis, watched the scene unfold from her front yard. She rushed to the scene and pleaded with the officer, “They are my boys!” The officer ignored her pleas, pointed his Taser at her and shouted to get back inside. For six terrifying minutes the boys lay face down on a sidewalk while the officer paced around them with his gun pointed at their backs. Eventually the officer’s sergeant arrived, assessed the scene, immediately realized a mistake had been made and let the boys go. The officer got back in his car, closed the door, and said to himself “duuummb.” He knew that what he did was wrong.

The Institute video includes a police video of the encounter.

