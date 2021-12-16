By
Max Brantley
On
3:06 pm

Good thread on Mike Huckabee’s Newsmax Christmas special last night that included an interview with Donald Trump, who once employed the Huckster’s daughter as White House media liar in chief. Coming soon to 1801 Velveeta Street (the Governor’s Mansion).

The bodacious Huckexaggeration of the night was his asertion that Donald Trump got people saying Merry Christmas again after an absence during the Obama years. Well, about that.

