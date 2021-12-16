this is incredible pic.twitter.com/JhYHKjehY6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2021

Good thread on Mike Huckabee’s Newsmax Christmas special last night that included an interview with Donald Trump, who once employed the Huckster’s daughter as White House media liar in chief. Coming soon to 1801 Velveeta Street (the Governor’s Mansion).

The bodacious Huckexaggeration of the night was his asertion that Donald Trump got people saying Merry Christmas again after an absence during the Obama years. Well, about that.

Mike Huckabee to Donald Trump: “America had gone through a long period where people quit saying ‘Merry Christmas’… You deliberately change that.” The long period: https://t.co/Undep4QGqe pic.twitter.com/Hhx1U2vtI1 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 16, 2021