The rump effort to prevent the Cherokee Nation from building a casino in Pope County is on the agenda of a special Pope County Quorum Court meeting tonight.

And, shazam! The powers that be have begun to make public noise about efforts by the Choctaw tribe to influence the opposition. This is not exactly news. From the Arkansas Blog, Jan. 4, 2019, in an article about the fight for a casino permit in which I noted heavyweight lobbyists at work:

Advertisement

Bill Vickery and John Goodson for the Choctaw tribe, which nominally wants a fair and open application process in Pope County but is viewed by others as hoping to block Pope County casino development to protect its casino across the border from nearby Fort Smith and, in the process, help the interests of Oaklawn Park and its expanded casino about an hour south of Russellville on Highway 7.

I’ve mentioned Vickery and former Sen. John Burris’ lobbying firm’s work for the Choctaws several times since then and supporters of the Cherokee application have, on the eve of the Quorum Court meeting, laid out the details.

Burris, who’s steadily complained about backroom deals that led to a nearly $40 million development promise from the Cherokee Nation, has acknowledged to me before the PACs his outfit put together to defeat Quorum Court members who’d signed off on the economic infusion. Surprise. Five of the candidates they helped elect are behind the Quorum Court meeting tonight to putatively “explore” other casino operators.

Advertisement

River Valley News has all the ins and outs, leading with County Judge Ben Cross’ letter calling out the Choctaw tribe for conniving with JPs to upend the Cherokee permit. He has assembled all the filings of PACs financed by the Burris-Vickery consulting group to help elect anti-casino candidates in 2020.

The Capitol Advisors Group (Vickery, Burris and others) set up and put $5,000 each into four PACS (disingenuously named as foes of corruption and defenders of the FOI) to finance Pope County candidates. It was a good investment, because there’s now an anti-casino majority on the Pope County Quorum Court, or at least an anti-Cherokee faction.

Advertisement

A side question: Did Vickery and Burris and Co. really put their own firm capital into these PACs? Or might the contributions have been aided by payments to them from Choctaw casino interests? I can understand those who have suspicions about straw contributions at work. As was testified by another lobbyist in the Gilbert Baker bribery trial concerning money pumped through PACS into judicial races, it happens all the time.

Said County Judge Cross’ statement:

“The contents of those documents provide a very troubling and disheartening path of deep collusion between a number of self-proclaimed, ardent “anti” casino justices of the peace, and the lobbying firm for the Choctaw Nation. To discover the registered lobbying firm of a former casino gaming applicant for Pope County directly funded the campaigns of several justices through PACs titled in such a manner to invoke emotional concern is deeply disturbing. Furthermore, to learn (5) of the (7) justices who called for this special Quorum Court meeting were the direct recipients of such funding brings into serious ethical consideration the motive behind such action. Learning the same group who have sought to politicize and demonize my actions of carrying out a constitutional mandate, are in fact, being backed by the very group they profess to oppose, brings serious integrity issues to light.”

Well, that’s just political skulduggery, you might say. All’s fair when millions are at stake. And the outlay is chump change, including lobbyist fees, for a major casino operator for each month and year it can add to squelching competition within 100 miles of its casino near Fort Smith. A casino for Pope County was approved in 2018. Three years later no dirt has been turned and legal and county squabbles continue.

An attorney for the Cherokee Nation points out some important points in a letter to the Quorum Court: One, the Cherokee Nation has the license and there’s no pathway for anybody else to get one from the Racing Commission. The Quorum Court has no legal standing to consider other potential applicants. What’s more, its action could lead to the cancellation of the Cherokee contract to provide more than $38 million for local projects and $2 million a year thereafter for nonprofits. The Cherokee Nation would still have the casino license, the county would be shorn of promised aid.

Advertisement

The Quorum Court meets at 5:45 p.m. tonight, with an item proposed by Cherokee casino foes to discuss the lingering bits of litigation over the permit and “the possibility of letters on behalf of other operators.”

I’m guessing the Capitol Advisors will be on the clock tonight. Working, of course, against corruption in Pope County.

UPDATE: indeed they at work now with this statement:

Capitol Advisors Group (CAG) is proud of our activity in Pope County, where we have helped hold those perpetrating illegal behavior accountable and have sided with citizens who have been betrayed by some of these elected officials. In 2019, Judge Ben Cross publicly promised a vote of the people before any action on choosing a casino applicant. He also promised an open and transparent process to include third-party scoring. This was conveyed through multiple public statements and in a face-to-face meeting with CAG. Only a few months later and without any due process, he called to tell us the “decision was made” on a casino vendor, that “there would be no vote,” and that we could submit an offer but that “it was too late.”

Rather than play the game cooked up by Judge Cross and now former Justices of Peace, we refused to submit an offer we knew would not be seriously considered. We publicly repeated our commitment to an open and transparent process and the need for a vote of the people to approve any casino operation in Pope County. Not surprisingly, a Special Prosecutor condemned Judge Cross’ actions, calling them illegal “back room meetings and deals.” Our hope is that the Public Integrity Unit of the Attorney General’s office will follow the recommendations of Special Prosecutor Jason Barrett who stated unequivocally, “[t]his evaluation of malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance should be completed if any further review of this case is considered.”

During the 2020 election cycle, we are proud to have supported candidates for the Pope County Quorum Court who agreed to not break the law, not orchestrate back room meetings and deals, and not break their word to the people who elected to them. All of our activity was publicly disclosed at the time and we followed every applicable local and state law and regulation. What Ben Cross calls “collusion” is political support for candidates who we believe deserve support. What he claims to have “uncovered” is publicly available information that has been published and accessible for nearly two years.

Perhaps most importantly, Cherokee Nation and its advocates conducted the same activity in the same election cycle. After receiving the county’s exclusive Letter of Support, lobbyist Dustin McDaniel formed the “Jobs Creation PAC.” It received contributions from his law firm and Cherokee Nation Businesses and contributed to Justices of the Peace who had supported their casino. It’s reckless and libel to suggest our behavior was unethical or constitutes collusion in any way, but especially when it resulted in no tangible outcome for us or our clients. It was simply the right thing to do. There is still much more news to unfold in this sad casino drama, including flawed investigations, ex parte communications with high level court officials, and much more. We will proudly stay engaged. As a consulting firm with decades of experience in Arkansas politics and the Republican Party, we were offended by the bullying, manipulation and deceit we experienced then, and still see today with Judge Cross. Our hope is that he can soon join other friends in the ranks of the disgraced and defeated.

Among other misdirections here: A local vote on a casino would be unconstitutional and meaningless.