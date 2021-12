The Health Department reports 529 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas today, continuing a rise in the caseload. That’s up from 517 on Wednesday. The number in ICU held steady at 200 and the number on ventilators dropped from 99 to 92.

Other COVID numbers today:

Total cases: 541,315, 805 more than Wednesday.

Active cases: 7,433, down 44 from Wednesday.

Deaths: 8,913, an increase of 12.

Vaccinations: About 11,500 additional.