Advertisement

The Arkansas Supreme Court today reversed a lower court in a five-year-old effort to obtain records of communications between Mark Myers, former head of the state Department of Information Services, and a vendor for a tech company Myers awarded $8.2 million worth of state business.

Myers and the vendor, identified as Jane Doe, have been trying to prevent the release of their communications. For now, the records remain sealed.

Advertisement

Myers was made head of DIS by Governor Hutchinson, for whom he’d been a political campaigner, in 2015. As the court ruling recounts, he developed an “intimate personal relationship and communicated frequently about personal and family issues as well as business-related topics” with the representative of the vendor. He resigned in November 2016.

The Supreme Court wrote that the resignation came after an audit disclosed he may have improperly authorized the equipment purchase from a company (later revealed to be Cisco Systems) represented by Jane Doe, with whom he had a romantic relationship. He said proper procedures had been followed and the purchase wasn’t influenced by his relationship. The investigation of the deal ended without further action.

Advertisement

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sought the records of their communications under the Freedom of Information Act. A circuit judge after reviewing the records, ordered them released. He said business and personal comments were so intertwined they should be released. Myers argued the release of personal information would be embarrassing and cause “personal upheaval” to friends and family, the Supreme Court wrote.

The Supreme Court, in an opinion written by Justice Karen Baker, reversed the lower court and ordered a detailed review of each message to see if they were strictly personal or related to public business. It cited a precedent in a similar case concerning a Pulaski County comptroller’s messages to a vendor with whom he’d had a relationship.

When the lower court finishes that review of what might be considered public record, Myers and Doe may then renew a right-to-privacy argument “and the circuit court must conduct the appropriate weighing test for each item before ordering disclosure.”

Justice Rhonda Wood agreed that the messages were public records but “the circuit court’s finding that ‘Doe’s constitutional privacy interest is not sufficient to shield [any of] the records from disclosure’ was clearly erroneous. Without a hearing, the circuit court lacked the necessary evidence to perform the correct constitutional analysis.”

Advertisement

Justice Barbara Webb dissented. She said the FOI law should be broadly construed. She wrote:

Disclosure is favored when a romantic or personal relationship between two persons is indistinguishably intertwined with the business relationship between the government and the third party. The messages in this case make it clear that the personal relationship of Doe and Myers are not vague nuances but intermingled and intertwined with, and inseparable from, their professional one. It is disturbing to view the relationship dynamics of Doe and Myers while considering that during the times they were engaged in this conduct, Myers was a policy and decision-maker at DIS who awarded an $8.2 million contract to Doe’s employer. Contrary to Doe and Myer’s claims, this is the exact type of public record and information that should be disclosed under FOIA. The circuit court did not err when it found the same.

Here’s the full opinion.

A side note: I once communicated regularly with Mark Myers. He spoke often about how his church-based values outlook informed his opinion on some issues on which we disagreed, such as equal rights for sexual minorities.