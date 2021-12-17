In today’s report, we have the first confirmed case of the Omicron Variant in Arkansas. This was expected, and we expect more cases of the variant to be confirmed in the near future. This is not a surprise, but it is a compelling reason to get a booster shot now. pic.twitter.com/WSQotP70AO — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 17, 2021

It was inevitable (health officials have been saying so for days) and Governor Hutchinson made it official with his announcement of COVID numbers today. Omicron is here.

The daily numbers also show another rise in the hospital count.

538 are hospitalized with COVID today, compared with 529 yesterday. There are 211 (up from 200) in ICU and 90 on ventilators (down from 92).

1,111 new cases, 17 more deaths and anemic vaccination numbers (only about 2,300 first doses in today’s report and about 4,100 boosters) don’t bode well for Arkansas either.

But remember, Governor Hutchinson’s strategy and the legislature’s strategy — no mask or shot mandates and in some legislators’ cases, even discouragement of private mandates — are working like a charm in Arkansas.

I’ve asked the Health Department if any other specifics are to be revealed about the arrival of the Omicron variant. Tracking presumably is underway of the confirmed case. But the world experience says it’s galloping everywhere, though perhaps not as deadly as the Delta variant.

UPDATE: This is the Health Department response from Meg Mirivel: