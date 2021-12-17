Coming tomorrow: A story I’ve been reporting for the last 18 months. Interviewed 40+ sources. Reviewed thousands of pages of documents. 21K words. Stay tuned. — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) December 17, 2021

Heads jp today from Radley Balko, who writes investigative/opinion pieces for the Washington Post and also writes for other outlets, frequently about police and criminal justice issues. We reported late last year that Balko was at work on a story about Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police resistance to Chief Keith Humphrey and the effort to get the chief ousted. Is this the result?

Balko earlier wrote an important story about Little Rock police use of no-knock warrants in drug raids, a questionable practice curtailed after Humphrey became chief.

Balko also popped up on social media last year with criticism of “old guard” reaction to Humphrey’s change of direction at the police department.

