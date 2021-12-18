A reformist Black police chief faces an uprising of the old guard https://t.co/0yhplGPMxv by @radleybalko — The Intercept (@theintercept) December 18, 2021

As predicted here yesterday, Radley Balko’s promised opus (21,000 words) from an 18-month investigation concerns the Little Rock Police Department and its controversial chief, Keith Humphrey. Balko, who writes investigative opinion pieces for the Washington Post, wrote this article for The Intercept, a nonprofit news organization that says it practices “adversarial journalism.” He wrote previously about the Little Rock police use of no-knock warrants in drug raids, a practice changed after Humphrey became chief.

The article will be welcomed by Mayor Frank Scott Jr., a steadfast defender of the chief he hired, and Humphrey, who cooperated extensively in the article with hours of interview time (something that has been in short supply for local reporters.)

It credits Humphrey’s reform efforts on use of force, on shaking up an entrenched command structure, attempting to reduce the impact of nepotism in the department and promoting Black officers. It casts the FOP as a historic ill influencer of department practices, many with racially discriminatory outcomes, both in treatment of people on the street and personnel practices in the department.

It’s a deep look at a department long beset by racism and legal conflicts. It recounts in detail relationships with three Black police chiefs: Humphrey, Lawrence Johnson and Kenton Buckner. The compressed summary is that the FOP drove Johnson out and is attempting to do the same to Humphrey, but got along with Buckner because he kowtowed to them.

Critics of Humphrey mostly declined to speak to Balko. Members of the Black Police Officers Association had plenty to say.

It’s a heavy lift word-wise, but the value is in the accumulation of details.

I finished where I began long ago and have said before. The FOP, politically and racially, has been a negative influence on policing in Little Rock historically (though it would be unfair to tar all its members with that brush). Humphrey has instituted welcome reforms. His manner and his communication skills leave a lot to be desired. Legal complaints against him seem based more on management style than legitimate legal complaints, but style points also count in the evaluation of managers.

These are the “nut grafs” of Balko’s report:

In the two years Humphrey has been in charge of the department, he has faced lawsuits from 12 of his own officers, including two assistant chiefs who had applied for his job, and a raft of human resources complaints. The various legal and bureaucratic complaints accuse him, among other things, of retaliation against officers who defy or contradict him, sexual harassment, fostering a hostile work environment, and gender discrimination — some of which relate to matters such as Humphrey using phrases like “take one for the team.” Humphrey has also been accused of pulling strings to get a high-paying police department job for a woman with whom he was alleged to be having an affair. (He and the woman deny both the favoritism and the affair.) In June 2020, 84 percent of the FOP voted that they had “no confidence” in Humphrey. Several months later, 10 of the 13 officers on Humphrey’s command staff signed a letter to the mayor and city council stating they too had lost confidence in his leadership. Meanwhile, Little Rock’s city council, called the Board of Directors, twice scheduled its own no-confidence votes on Humphrey, though both motions were withdrawn at the last minute.