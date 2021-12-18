A postscript to the Intercept article about divisions in the Little Rock Police Department:

Multiple sources tell me that Assistant Chief Hayward Finks, one of those who’s sued Chief Keith Humphrey, is leaving the department to take a security job with the North Little Rock School District.

I have not been able to reach Finks, who’s been on the force for 33 years and who has served as interim chief. Finks has complained Humphrey retaliated against him for saying Humphrey had rushed an investigation of Officer Charles Starks‘ killing of Bradley Blackshire. Radley Balko’s Intercept article details the conflict between Finks and Humphrey and includes the chief’s defense of his actions in firing Starks.

Finks applied for the chief’s job that went to Humphrey. Finks told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 2019 that Scott, during a job interview, repeatedly asked him whom he would fire first if chosen as chief. Finks said he knew Scott was aiming at the Starks case and didn’t answer the question.

Finks enjoys support from city officials who’ve been critical of Humphrey.

Alice Fulk, another former assistant chief who is suing Humphrey, earlier left the force to became head of the Capitol police.

UPDATE: Here’s the NLR announcement.

UPDATE: comment from Humphrey

“I wish him well.”