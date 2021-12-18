Good news from a federal court, no thanks to a Trump judge dissenter:

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that Biden’s OSHA has the authority for a rule that says large employers must require employees to be vaccinated OR (and this is important in the Arkansas context) wear face masks and be tested weekly for COVID-19.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, at the forefront of the right-to-die-unprotected forces fighting this rule, immediately issued a statement vowing to fight on to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The Sixth Circuit’s decision is extremely disappointing for Arkansans because it will force them to get the shot or lose their jobs,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “That’s why I am asking the United States Supreme Court to immediately block President Biden’s order.”

Rutledge’s own news release, in explaining the rule, illustrates the lie told in the quote. Workers need not choose between a shot or a job. They may also choose to keep working, but wear a mask and test weekly.