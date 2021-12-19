I’ve been perusing the files recently released by Arkansas State Police from its investigation of the fatal stabbing of former Republican Sen. Linda Collins in her Pocahontas home. Her one-time friend, Rebecca O’Donnell, pleaded guilty to the crime and is serving a 50-year sentence.

The files, previously sealed, so far haven’t added significantly to what already had been learned from arrest affidavits and other documents in the case, mainly that O’Donnell apparently had been stealing from Collins. She sold gold and silver coins belonging to Collins and her ex-husband Phil Smith to metals dealers. That may have led to a confrontation during lunch at Collins’ home in 2019 when O’Donnell used a knife to kill Collins in her kitchen.

Efforts had been made to remove images captured by Collins’ security cameras inside and outside the house, but some, including a clip from which this screenshot was taken, were saved in the cloud and discovered by investigators. As was reported here in 2020, O’Donnell told inmates in the Jackson County jail that she knew there was a video of her holding a bloody knife. This emerged in a murder-for-hire plot in which O’Donnell targeted her ex-husband, his new wife and the local prosecuting attorney.