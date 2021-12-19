And here’s the governor’s daily graveyard whistle:

Active cases decreased today with no new hospitalizations, this is positive news as we move into the week of Christmas. As families gather this week make sure to use caution as we face the incoming Omicron virus.

Note that last Sunday cases rose by 214, almost double that today. And the hospital count is 30 higher than it was a week ago. And first-time vaccinations were puny.

The line is open. Wear a mask. Get a shot. Or, if you prefer, pass the Ivermectin canapes.