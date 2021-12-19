Jen Psaki: “Maybe Senator Manchin can explain to the millions of children who have been lifted out of poverty, in part due to the Child Tax Credit, why he wants to end a program that is helping achieve this milestone—we cannot.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 19, 2021

Advertisement

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin pronounced his final verdict on President Biden’s additional stimulus/relief legislation and that has been followed by the pronouncement of the legislation’s death and much anger from the Democratic side at the West Virginia lawmaker.

Advertisement

Some other key players are being overlooked. When Biden’s press secretary leaves the blame for unaffordable insulin on Manchin, she should also add the 50 Republican senators committed to blocking any and everything Biden proposes.

Call Sen. Tom Cotton and John Boozman and ask them about insulin, the child tax credit, paid family leave and all the other benefits in the Biden Build Back Better bill. Ask them, too, about the voting rights they are determined to hamper. Why do they hate the struggling people and small towns of Arkansas?

Advertisement

I’m with Bernie. Make them all vote. And then vote separately on independent elements of the legislation. Susan Collins is concerned, I’m sure, but make her vote.

And please don’t let the Arkansas Republicans in Congress get away with talking about the national debt, exploded by their support of Trump’s cut for millionaires.

The White House statement indicates Manchin hasn’t been shooting straight with them.