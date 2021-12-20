The controversy over the University of North Carolina’s treatment of 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette publisher Walter Hussman’s role continues to resonate.
The News and Observer in Raleigh notes that the National Association of Black Journalists has given UNC-Chapel Hill and Hussman, who’s promised to eventually give the school $25 million in return for naming its journalism school after him, its annual “Thumbs Down Award” for efforts that went against the mission of the organization.
Hannah-Jones was offered a faculty position, but without customary tenure. Hussman objected to her hiring along with other conservative influencers at UNC. Ultimately, she decided to go elsewhere.
“This year we call on Walter E. Hussman Jr. and the Board of Trustees at the University of North Carolina to improve their practices because of their role in a tenure fiasco with Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones,” the association said during its 2021 award ceremony.
NABJ is a national organization of journalists, students and media professionals that advocates on behalf of Black journalists.