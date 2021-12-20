The controversy over the University of North Carolina’s treatment of 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette publisher Walter Hussman’s role continues to resonate.

The News and Observer in Raleigh notes that the National Association of Black Journalists has given UNC-Chapel Hill and Hussman, who’s promised to eventually give the school $25 million in return for naming its journalism school after him, its annual “Thumbs Down Award” for efforts that went against the mission of the organization.

Hannah-Jones was offered a faculty position, but without customary tenure. Hussman objected to her hiring along with other conservative influencers at UNC. Ultimately, she decided to go elsewhere.