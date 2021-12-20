Bond revoked for Arkansas man facing federal fraud charges https://t.co/Z7vgy9ETo4 — 4029news (@4029news) December 20, 2021



KHBS reports that a federal judge has revoked bond for Billy Joe Taylor, a Lavaca man accused in a $100 million Medicaid fraud case alleging he made claims for Medicaid reimbursement for medical tests that weren’t performed.

Taylor was taken into custody by marshals. Magistrate Judge Mark Ford said Taylor violated the terms of his pre-trial release limiting travel and contacting witnesses. He also said there was probable cause to believe he’d committed further fraud on bond. He’ll be jailed pending trial.

The government’s petition to revoke bond outlines Taylor’s alleged sale of lab equipment to a purchaser that didn’t receive what was ordered; contact with three of his former employees, and 23 visits to the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa. His pre-trial release allowed him to travel to Oklahoma with probation office approval for medical reasons.