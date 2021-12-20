The city of Little Rock announced today a $1 million federal Justice Department grant that will allow expansion of “community school” services at Stephens Elementary at 3700 W. 18th.

The city said:

The three-year grant is meant to help foster closer ties between the school, the surrounding community, and the Little Rock Police Department.

With the grant funds Stephens, one of four community schools developed in partnership with the Little Rock School District over the past year, will be better equipped to meet students’ needs, particularly behavioral health services and interventional services related to violence. Among other programs, it will provide two full-time social workers for the school.

“As we continue to emphasize, while we applaud the efforts of our Little Rock Police Department to reduce the rise in violence we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic, it takes a community-wide effort to overcome crime,” said Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. “This grant is part of that community-wide response, engaging our schools and our families with social services to empower them to be partners in this effort.”

Jay Barth, Ph.D., chief education officer for the city, was part of the team who wrote the grant.