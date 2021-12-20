A small drop was reported today in the number of people sick enough from COVID-19 to require hospitalization.

Current hospitalizations: 513, down from 516 Sunday.

Advertisement

Total Covid patients in ICU: 199, down from 205.

Total Covid patients on vents: 93, the same as Sunday.

Advertisement

Other numbers today:

Total cases: 544,082, a rise of 435 from Sunday.

Advertisement

Active cases: 7,317, 376 fewer than Sunday.

Deaths: 8,982, an increase of 26.

Vaccinations: Only 2,773 new doses were reported today.

Related: The Little Rock City Board will consider a resolution at its meeting Tuesday to continue the city’s declaration of a disaster emergency through April 26. Its primary impact is a mask mandate in city buildings. If approved, it will be reviewed monthly. The current resolution is scheduled to expire Dec . 29.