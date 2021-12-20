After a pandemic year off, the Arkansas Society Freethinkerss Winter Solstice display is back at the Capitol, near the traditional Nativity scene, just in time for the big seasonal moment tomorrow.

News release:

After a hiatus last year, the Arkansas Society of Freethinkers will erect a new, redesigned holiday display on the state capitol grounds just in time for 2021’s winter solstice, which occurs on Tuesday, December 21 at 9:59 a.m.

The updated six-sided display explains the science behind the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, and celebrations connected with this celestial event. The six panels explore the solstice and solstice myths, the scientific method and the history of the universe and evolution of life, the practices of freethought and humanism, inspirational quotes, and mind-expanding books. QR codes built into the display connect visitors to additional information on several websites, including the Arkansas Society of Freethinkers at www.arfreethinkers.org.

The display will be near the Christian crèche, which has been on state capitol grounds for over half a century each holiday season.

“Humanity has a very long history of religious celebrations around the time of the winter solstice,” said Chris Borecky, president of the Arkansas Society of Freethinkers. “It’s important to acknowledge that the religious stories and celebrations arose from a wholly natural phenomenon.”

In 2008 and 2009, the Arkansas Secretary of State denied the group’s request to erect the display, so the Freethinkers sued in federal court. The ACLU of Arkansas provided legal support and funding for the lawsuit. United States District Judge Susan Webber (Wright) Carter found that by denying the Arkansas Society of Freethinkers the opportunity to present an alternative to the Christian crèche, the Secretary of State’s action was tantamount to the establishment of religion. Judge Carter granted an injunction that allowed the display to go up.

The Freethinkers’ display typically goes up shortly after Thanksgiving, but snags with the fabrication of the new structure delayed it this year. “We are delighted with the fresh new look of the winter solstice display and excited for the public to see it,” said Anne Orsi, immediate past president of the Freethinkers and a member of the redesign team.

The Arkansas Society of Freethinkers promotes a secular, non-theistic, humanist viewpoint in public discourse and serves as a watchdog to protect the separation of church and state. It hosts informative activities and events focused on science, critical thinking, and culturally and socially relevant topics. It provides a secular community for the unchurched and those interested in humanism. Its calendar and more information about the organization are at www.arfreethinkers.org.