Imagine if recreational use of marijuana were to be legalized in terms of tax revenue.

This summary from the Department of Finance and Administration on medical marijuana sales:

Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas for 2021 recently surpassed $250 million. A total of $254 million has been spent by patients this year at the state’s 37 dispensaries. Since the first dispensary opened in mid-2019, patients have spent $486 million to obtain 71,829 pounds of medical marijuana. More than $54 million in state tax revenue has been collected since the industry launched in mid-2019. State tax collection from medical marijuana totaled $2.56 million in November. The largest month of state tax collection was May 2021 with $3.28 million. The Arkansas Department of Health reports 79,167 active patient cards.

Top seller since inception is Releaf of Bentonville with more than 7,400 pounds sold since August 2019.

Here’s the rundown of sales at each dispensary.

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, 2019, the company sold 4,861.71 pounds of medical marijuana.

239.77 pounds sold in November

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, 2019, the company sold 5,332.48 pounds of medical marijuana.

168.05 pounds sold in November

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, 2019, the company sold 1,465.08 pounds of medical marijuana.

59.91 pounds sold in November

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, 2019, the company sold 735.31 pounds of medical marijuana.

17.39 pounds sold in November

Since Native Green Hensley (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, the company sold 2,441.88 pounds of medical marijuana.

41.53 pounds sold in November

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, 2019, the company sold 2,914.13 pounds of medical marijuana.

102.60 pounds sold in November

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, the company sold 7,457.11 pounds of medical marijuana.

329.93 pounds sold in November

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, 2019, the company sold 3,632.39 pounds of medical marijuana.

109.23 pounds sold in November

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, 2019, the company sold 4,339.74 pounds of medical marijuana.

163.70 pounds sold in November

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, 2019, the company sold 4,029.43 pounds of medical marijuana.

156.13 pounds sold in November

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, the company sold 3,571.11 pounds of medical marijuana.

130.97 pounds sold in November

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, 2019, the company sold 3,828.38 pounds of medical marijuana.

155.03 pounds sold in November

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, the company sold 1,210.83 pounds of medical marijuana.

51.93 pounds sold in November

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, the company sold 2,975.83 pounds of medical marijuana.

117.51 pounds sold in November

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10, 2020, the company sold 1,238.87 pounds of medical marijuana.

71.27 pounds sold in November

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, the company sold 405.13 pounds of medical marijuana.

17.00 pounds sold in November

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3, 2020, the company sold 4,091.22 pounds of medical marijuana.

199.18 pounds sold in November

Since Good Day Farm Little Rock (Little Rock, formerly Capital City Medicinals) opened on Friday, February 14, 2020, the company sold 976.87 pounds of medical marijuana.

83.60 pounds sold in November

Since Curaleaf (Little Rock, formerly Herbology) opened on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the company sold 970.20 pounds of medical marijuana.

52.58 pounds sold in November

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5, 2020, the company sold 1,432.12 pounds of medical marijuana.

71.51 pounds sold in November

Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17, 2020, the company sold 5,541.36 pounds of medical marijuana.

373.91 pounds sold in November

Since Body and Mind Dispensary (West Memphis, formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27, 2020, the company sold 531.41 pounds of medical marijuana.

40.24 pounds sold in November

Since Delta Cannabis (West Memphis) opened on July 1, 2020, the company sold 1,447.13 pounds of medical marijuana.

89.55 pounds sold in November

Since Greenlight Monticello (Monticello, formerly Arkansas Patient Services Company) opened on July 4, 2020, the company sold 393.87 pounds of medical marijuana.

25.46 pounds sold in November

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia opened on July 16, 2020, the company sold 307.65 pounds of medical marijuana.

17.97 pounds sold in November

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs opened on July 17, 2020, the company sold 599.85 pounds of medical marijuana.

40.87 pounds sold in November

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton opened on August 3, 2020, the company sold 511.31 pounds of medical marijuana.

33.65 pounds sold in November

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville opened on August 7, 2020, the company sold 425.06 pounds of medical marijuana.

32.33 pounds sold in November

Since Greenlight West Memphis (West Memphis, formerly THF Investors Dispensary) opened on August 26, 2020, the company sold 265.72 pounds of medical marijuana.

23.54 pounds sold in November

Since High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff) opened on October 9, 2020, the company sold 1,274.27 pounds of medical marijuana.

81.51 pounds sold in November

Since Zen Leaf (El Dorado) opened on October 22, 2020, the company sold 457.93 pounds of medical marijuana.

33.97 pounds sold in November

Since Spring River Dispensary (Hardy) opened on January 7, 2021, the company sold 747.22 pounds of medical marijuana.

74.63 pounds sold in November

Since Native Green Little Rock (Little Rock) opened on May, 6, 2021, the company sold 435.40 pounds of medical marijuana.

50.77 pounds sold in November

Since Hash Co. (Pine Bluff) opened on June 18, 2021, the company sold 71.91 pounds of medical marijuana.

11.68 pounds sold in November

Since Osage Creek Dispensary (Fayetteville, formerly Natural Root Wellness) opened on June 18, 2021, the company sold 299.21 pounds of medical marijuana.

78.10 pounds sold in November

Since The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary (Pine Bluff) opened on July 1, 2021, the company sold 138.54 pounds of medical marijuana.

38.68 pounds sold in November

Since CROP (Jonesboro) opened September 21, 2021 the company sold 471.46 pounds of medical marijuana.