NBC News reports that a former national nursing home chain owner now faces 10 counts of Medicaid and tax fraud in Arkansas.

Joseph Schwartz of Brooklyn will turn himself in on the charges in January, his Arkansas attorney, told NBC. The report said a group of state attorneys is considering civil action.

From NBC:

From 2017 to 2019, the chain crumbled and more than a dozen Skyline-operated nursing homes shut their doors, throwing residents, vendors, employees and state regulators into chaos, according to court filings, state officials and former employees. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is alleging that as it declined the company did not just fail to pay bills, but committed fraud. The charges allege Schwartz made false statements in Skyline’s monthly Medicaid cost reports to the state, causing the state to overpay the LLC’s controlled by Schwartz more than $3 million, according to a person close to the investigation. The tax charges are related to Schwartz allegedly not paying the state funds that were withheld from his employees’ paychecks and also not paying state income taxes. Schwartz’s attorney James told NBC News his client will aggressively fight the charges and plans to plead not guilty. Said James, “I have not heard or seen anything to believe these allegations are true.” Schwartz went from owning no nursing homes to owning more than 100 in a short span. In a sworn deposition of Joseph Schwartz from September 2021 newly obtained by NBC News, Schwartz said prior to owning them he did not have any work experience involving nursing homes other than selling them liability insurance. The deposition was taken by lawyers representing a plaintiff alleging a wrongful death. The company left a wake of documented cases of extreme neglect. In Arkansas, maggots were found in a resident’s catheter, according to documents from when the state’s attorney general issued fines.

In 2017, Skyline had taken over Ashton Place, a nursing home in Memphis, Tenn. Less than two months later, a resident with a recent leg amputation was taken from the nursing home, where he was found lying in feces, to a hospital, where nurses discovered maggots and gangrene in his leg, according to the police report obtained by local NBC affiliate WMC. His death two days later prompted a state investigation, which revealed the man had not had his dressing changed for two days. Staff told investigators problems arose in part when Skyline told nurses to abandon electronic medical records and go back to paper record keeping. A month after the death, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency that oversees the nursing home industry, terminated Medicare certification for the facility and another Skyline property in Tennessee. It terminated a third in the state in 2018. During the investigation, the company’s medical director told inspectors, “I have no support, no direction.” In the deposition from September, which was for a wrongful death suit filed in Arkansas in 2020 on behalf of a resident named Lois Rack, Schwartz insisted Skyline delivered high-caliber long-term care. An attorney for the plaintiffs, Blake Fromang, asked him, “Did you monitor the quality of care your facilities were providing?” He responded, “I did not monitor but I did make [staff] aware that that is what I want.” Fromang also asked, “Did you have a system in place to make sure [residents] were getting quality care?” and he responded, “I’m sure.” Fromang followed up, “Do you remember what it was?” and Schwartz answered, “No.” Former employees alleged in an ongoing lawsuit that they had discovered the company had stopped paying health-care premiums, leaving them to discover they were uninsured and they sued Skyline. These allegations were denied by Schwartz in court. The Massachusetts Attorney General cited Schwartz for failing to pay hundreds of employees their wages. In another sworn deposition from the Arkansas wrongful death case newly obtained by NBC News, Skyline’s chief financial officer told an attorney he would not put his own mother in a Skyline nursing home. In several lawsuits against Schwartz, including the Rack case, lawyers for the plaintiffs asserted Schwartz and his wife Rosie took cash out of the nursing homes as the company was collapsing, leaving little or no money to pay for pharmaceuticals, food and liability insurance. Schwartz’s lawyers denied the allegations. Schwartz controlled the nursing homes through an intricate web of more than 100 shell companies according to state business records and federal nursing home ownership documents. According to state officials, the ultimate collapse of the company led to the introduction and passage of new legislation and regulations in at least three states (Ohio, Kansas and Arkansas) to require increased vetting of new nursing home owners before they obtain licenses.

NBC said Schwartz still owns at least four nursing homes and has an agreement to share profits from facilities he sold in Arkansas. Seventeen bodies were found in the morgue of a nursing home in New Jersey 19 months ago during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The facility was fined, stopped taking new patients for a time and began accepting new residents after a name change, according to NBC.

The Arkansas case was filed in Pulaski County district court in late November — eight Medicaid and two tax fraud charges. The state this week moved to seal the affidavit seeking an arrest warrant.