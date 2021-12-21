Ernest Dumas, who’s been following doings at the Arkansas Capitol for six decades, writes again, persuasively, about the false appeal of income tax cuts for the rich as an economic stimulus. (Good politics, he concedes.)
His column recounts past failures at tax-cut stimuli; the tax increase record of the papa of a coming governor preaching an end to the income tax and a Republican governor’s failed effort to have an even higher income tax rate than the one just cut.
Here’s the entire column. It’s valuable history, at a minimum. Spoiler alert:
The philosophy of tax cuts for the rich is not that they are especially deserving and needy—not even a Huckabee or a Trump would venture such a claim—but rather that they are the economy’s generators. See, the rich use the windfall to start new ventures and create the jobs, which cause the state or the nation to grow. Give a Walton heir (name your own grandee) $100,000 off his tax bill and he or she will phone the Walmart headquarters in Bentonville and tell them to hire more minimum-wage clerks and sackers or open a new Sam’s Club somewhere, preferably in Arkansas.
If it only worked that way . . . But it never has.
Here’s his conclusion on a better way to stimulate the Arkansas economy and improve life for ALL.
How can we grow faster and include everyone in the rise? One thing that polls show, both nationally and in Arkansas, is that most people, including Republicans and even some of the country’s richest plutocrats, realize that the rich escape much taxation and that the distance between the very richest Americans and the rest of us has grown wildly the last forty years and is growing monthly. Nearly everyone now recognizes that there is one old economic elixir that actually does work: stimulus. Put money back into the pockets of ordinary consumers—the poor and middle class—and the economy takes off. It worked for Obama in 2009, when he persuaded Congress to cut payroll taxes for workers for a spell and the economy bottomed and began to recover.
If Hutchinson, the legislature and Sarah Sanders were genuinely interested in doing that, they could dramatically reduce sales taxes, or even eliminate them. It would produce far greater economic benefits, help people who genuinely could use it and not affect, even a whit, the lifestyles and joys of the rich. Education, public health and safety and even highways would suffer, but not as much as from the elimination of income taxes.
Don’t look for it to happen.