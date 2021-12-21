The Little Rock Fire Department responded to calls about a fire at the old Cajun’s Wharf building at 2400 Cantrell Road earlier this morning, KTHV reports.

According to the report, the fire was located in the back of the building upstairs and the back deck and put out by the fire department.

Cajun’s Wharf closed after 44 years of service just before the historic Arkansas River flood in Spring of 2019. Shortly after closing, the restaurant was burglarized by suspects that reportedly waded through flooded waters to break in and made off with over $14,000 from a safe and $5,000 worth of alcohol.

The building was unoccupied, the report said, but under renovations.