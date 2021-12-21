Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s latest fight to hasten the spread of COVID-19 extends to pre-schoolers.

She’s joined the usual cabal of Republican attorneys general to go to court against Biden administration requirements for vaccinations and masks for federally financed Head Start workers. There are more than 300 Head Start programs in Arkansas, serving children from infancy to five years old.

Her release bemoans the impact on minorities, something not often in evidence in Republican talking points.

The Biden rule requires vaccinations for staff and adult volunteers and masks for children two and older. Said Rutledge’s news release:

This mandate will cause teachers to leave the classroom [not if they get a shot] and deny children a place to learn. Head Start Programs are vital to educating Arkansas’s students, and President Biden’s latest mandate will have disproportionate effects on minority communities across Arkansas and America.

The lawsuit, led by Louisiana’s extremist attorney general Jeff Landry and filed in a Louisiana federal court, says the rule is arbitrary, exceeds executive authority and didn’t provide an opportunity for public comment under normal rulemaking procedures.

Head Start’s boss saw things differently when the rule was announced in September.

Health and safety have always been core components of the Head Start program. Taking this step of getting vaccinated by January 2022 is another way to make sure our children, families, and colleagues remain safe. A vaccinated workforce is a key component to building the Head Start program back and preparing for stronger, more vibrant opportunities ahead. The U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has initiated rulemaking to implement this policy for Head Start programs. The available COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. They prevent death and the most severe forms of the disease and keep those around us safe. Our Head Start children are not yet eligible for the vaccine. This means it’s even more important that adults who partner with families are fully vaccinated and the environments where children learn are safe and healthy.

The health of children versus red meat political demagoguery in Trumpansas? Easy pick for Leslie Rutledge.