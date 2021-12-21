Plaintiffs in the lawsuit seeking to hold the city of Little Rock and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and its foundation responsible for deterioration of the historic Pike-Fletcher-Terry Mansion have asked for a court order to inspect the property.

The house is city property and for a time was used by the museum as a decorative arts center. It’s been unused for years and has fallen into disrepair. Descendants of the women who gave the property to the city for use for artistic purposes have sued for an accounting of the house’s management and to restore the house for its intended use. They’ve said they don’t want return of the property but to see it used as intended.

The museum has disclaimed responsibility. It said it spent up an endowment of more than $1 million raised to operate the facility. The city is considering adding $500,000 to next year’s budget for repair, not believed sufficient to repair the house, and has said it hopes private money will be forthcoming to assist.

Meanwhile, Richard H. Mays, plaintiffs’ attorney in the lawsuit, says he’s gotten no help from the city or museum in attempting to inspect the property. In a motion seeking a court order, he said the city had agreed orally to allow access, but said it doesn’t have a key. The museum foundation, which is paying for utility costs through June, has not responded to his Nov. 18 written request for access, Mays’ motion said. He says an inspection of the house at 7th and Rock is necessary to take photos and prepare for trial. He said a good faith effort had been made to work out access, but it had not been reciprocated.

The motion asks for attorney fees and costs from the defendants for the cost of the motion, given the lack of cooperation.

The city of Little Rock and the museum, beneficiary of tens of millions in tax money for its rebuilding project as well as annual support and use of city property, have not distinguished themselves in responding to valid questions about stewardship of this property, home to a succession of historic Arkansas figures.

Motion for Entry